American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 22,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,777. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,462,000 after acquiring an additional 702,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

