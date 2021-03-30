American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 22,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,777. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,462,000 after acquiring an additional 702,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

