American International Group Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.