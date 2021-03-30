American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,095 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

