American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

