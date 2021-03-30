American International Group Inc. Buys 4,206 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.