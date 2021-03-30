American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.