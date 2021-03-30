American International Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

