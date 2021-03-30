American International Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graham worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graham by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham stock opened at $554.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.63. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

