American International Group Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

