American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

