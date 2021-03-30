American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

