American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

