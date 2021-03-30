American International Group Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,781,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

