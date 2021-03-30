American International Group Inc. Sells 13,686 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth $12,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

