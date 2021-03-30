American International Group Inc. Sells 4,689 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FOX by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in FOX by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

FOXA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

