American International Group Inc. Sells 962 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

