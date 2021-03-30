American International Group Inc. Trims Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

