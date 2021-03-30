American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of American Public Education worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of APEI opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

