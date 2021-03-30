American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce sales of $19.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.00 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

