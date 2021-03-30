American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Lowered by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.42. 171,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

