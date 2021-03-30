American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 144,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,394,523 shares.The stock last traded at $237.99 and had previously closed at $241.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

