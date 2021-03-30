American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $32,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

