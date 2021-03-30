AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $1,648,010.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AME traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 160,034 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $263,121,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

