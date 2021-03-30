Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,759.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 372,955 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $87,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $253.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.21 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

