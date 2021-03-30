Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amgen by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Amgen by 16.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $250.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

