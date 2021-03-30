Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $198.60 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $198.60 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 348,666,875 coins and its circulating supply is 226,039,085 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

