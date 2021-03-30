ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. AMS has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Get AMS alerts:

AMSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.