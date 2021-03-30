Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 317,836 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 317,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

IVZ stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

