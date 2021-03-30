Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,825 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Genpact worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

G opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

