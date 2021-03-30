Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 58,417 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,417 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

