Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Maximus worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.