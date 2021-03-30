Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

