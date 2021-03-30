Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,704 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

