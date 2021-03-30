Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Power Integrations worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Power Integrations by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 746,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 371,531 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 676,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

