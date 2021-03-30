Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,029,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after purchasing an additional 607,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

O opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

