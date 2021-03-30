Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

