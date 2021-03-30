Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,420 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.