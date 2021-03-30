Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $284.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.