Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 180 shares of company stock worth $174,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,476.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,281.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

