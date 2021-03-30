Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,497 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,176,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

GoDaddy stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

