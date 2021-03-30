Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.54 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

