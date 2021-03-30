Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Foot Locker worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

NYSE FL opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

