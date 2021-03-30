Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Discovery worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 80,219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

