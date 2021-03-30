Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.37 Million Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of 21Vianet Group worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,423,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of VNET opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

