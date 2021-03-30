Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,482 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

