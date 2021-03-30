Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.02 and its 200-day moving average is $284.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.