Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.77 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of The Middleby worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

