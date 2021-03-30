Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of American Campus Communities worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

