Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 184,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

