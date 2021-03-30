Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

